Married Adults Show Lower Cancer Risk Than Singles, Study Finds
Married adults are significantly less likely to develop cancer than their single counterparts, according to a large U.S. study analyzing more than 4 million cases. Researchers found cancer rates were about 68 percent higher among men who had never married and roughly 83 percent higher among never-married women. The study, published in Cancer Research Communications, examined data from more than 100 million people across 12 states between 2015 and 2022. The differences were especially stark for preventable cancers linked to infections or behaviors such as smoking and drinking. Unmarried men had five times the rate of anal cancer, while unmarried women had triple the rate of cervical cancer—both linked to HPV. Researchers say married individuals often benefit from stronger financial stability, social support, and greater adherence to cancer treatment, which may contribute to earlier diagnoses and improved survival rates. They also tend to have healthier habits, including lower rates of smoking and alcohol use, and are more likely to seek preventive care. However, experts caution that the association is not universal. “There are unmarried people with social support systems that will replace whatever beneficial effect marriage might be bringing to you,” Paulo Pinheiro, professor of cancer epidemiology, said.