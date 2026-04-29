‘Lovers’ Lane Murders’ Suspect Dies in Jail Weeks After Arrest
The suspect in a gruesome double murder that went unsolved for decades died in jail just weeks after he was arrested. Floyd William Parrott, 64, was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 25 by officers with the Houston Police Department and the FBI, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with capital murder in connection with the killings of 21-year-old Andy Atkinson and 22-year-old Cheryl Henry, who were found dead inside a car parked in a cul-de-sac with injuries to their necks on Aug. 23, 1990, authorities said. The cold case, known as the “Lovers’ Lane Murders,” went unsolved for nearly 36 years. Parrott was found unresponsive in his Nebraska jail cell on Tuesday before his extradition to Texas to face trial, according to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “We ache for Andy’s and Cheryl’s families who were denied their day in court. Our anger for what Parrott took from them is matched only by our determination to keep going,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “His survivors deserve accountability.”