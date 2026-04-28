Officials Set Bizarre Speed Limit for Genius Reason
Drivers in Outagamie County are being told to slow down—with a number that’s hard to ignore. The county’s recycling and solid waste commission in Appleton, Wisconsin, unveiled a new road sign setting the speed limit at a bizarrely precise 17.3 mph, according to the department’s Facebook post. Officials say the hyper-specific number is designed to snap drivers out of autopilot. “Why 17.3? Because it makes you pause. It makes you look twice,” the county wrote, adding that the goal is to force drivers to pay attention on a road heavily used by haulers, contractors, and residents. “Staying alert is key to keeping everyone safe,” the post continued, pitching the sign as a nudge to “slow down, stay aware, and look out for one another.” The quirky tactic comes as traditional methods fall flat. A 2024 study by Minnesota state and local transportation agencies found that simply lowering speed limits does little to curb speeding—prompting officials to try more creative ways to grab drivers’ attention.