Disneyland Starts Using Facial Recognition Technology on Guests

The most magical place on Earth has begun rolling out facial recognition technology at its park entrances. Disneyland will now use biometric screening to verify tickets and reduce fraud. Under the system, guests’ faces are scanned and converted into numerical data that is matched against ticket or annual pass photos, allowing the system to confirm identity and validate entry. That means many visitors will be able to walk through without ever pulling out a phone or paper pass. Disney says participation is optional and that biometric data is deleted within 30 days unless needed for fraud prevention or legal purposes. Privacy advocates warn that the normalization of facial recognition in everyday spaces raises concerns about surveillance, data security, and potential misuse by companies or law enforcement. “If you collect this type of data, you have put a target on your back for people to steal it,” Adam Schwartz, privacy litigation director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said. Disneyland fan John LeSchofs, 73, was less worried. “Pretty much every other place is doing the same thing,” he told the L.A. Times.