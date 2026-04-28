Titan Submersible Widow Reveals Heartbreaking Way Remains Were Returned

The most magical place on Earth has begun rolling out facial recognition technology at its park entrances. Disneyland will now use biometric screening to verify tickets and reduce fraud. Under the system, guests’ faces are scanned and converted into numerical data that is matched against ticket or annual pass photos, allowing the system to confirm identity and validate entry. That means many visitors will be able to walk through without ever pulling out a phone or paper pass. Disney says participation is optional and that biometric data is deleted within 30 days unless needed for fraud prevention or legal purposes. Privacy advocates warn that the normalization of facial recognition in everyday spaces raises concerns about surveillance, data security, and potential misuse by companies or law enforcement. “If you collect this type of data, you have put a target on your back for people to steal it,” Adam Schwartz, privacy litigation director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said. Disneyland fan John LeSchofs, 73, was less worried. “Pretty much every other place is doing the same thing,” he told the L.A. Times.
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- 1Disneyland Rolls Out Facial Recognition Technology on GuestsMICKEY IS WATCHING YOUThe most magical place on Earth will now scan guests’ faces on entry.
- 2Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sends Brutal Message to Her Dad TEAM NICOLENicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter made a telling move on social media.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 3‘American Pie’ Star Made More Than $1M in a Week on OnlyFansTHE WHOLE PIEA source said the actress will put some of her earnings towards her conservation organization.
- 4Titan Submersible Widow Reveals How Remains Were ReturnedDEVESTATING DETAILSAfter nine months of waiting, Christine Dawood says she received the ‘slush’ remains of her son and husband.
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- 5Tourist Dies After Being Swept Off Rocks at Famed AttractionROUGE WAVESMultiple people have drowned at the popular tourist spot.
- 6Man Cleared After 25 Years in Jail for Murder‘CAN FINALLY BREATHE AGAIN’The former assistant district attorney said she was confident relevant disclosure laws were followed.
- 7‘Jurassic Park’ Star Shares Health Update After Cancer FightBRAVE FIGHTHe “was at a loss” when chemo stopped working.
- 821-Year-Old Admits to Terror Plot at Taylor Swift ConcertFOILEDThe attacker was caught a day before he could execute his alleged plan to “kill as many people as possible” with knives and homemade explosives.
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- 9Cruise Ship Passenger Killed in Horror Balcony PlungeCARNIVAL CATASTROPHEShe fell from the Carnival Firenze near California’s Catalina Island.
- 10Songwriter Behind ‘You Sexy Thing’ Dies at 89PLATINUM CERTIFIEDHe co-founded the wildly successful soul band Hot Chocolate in the late 1960s.
Country music singer Keith Urban’s 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, has unfollowed him on Instagram amid fallout over her dad’s divorce from her mom, Nicole Kidman. Urban and Kidman, both 58, split last year after a 19-year marriage. They share two children, Faith Margaret, 15, and Sunday Rose, who has cut ties with Urban on social media. This comes after reporting that both teenagers were refusing to meet their father’s reported new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, who opened for the singer on his 2025 tour. A source told the Daily Mail that Sunday Rose’s decision to ice Urban out is rooted in loyalty to Kidman, the Australian actress known for starring roles in Big Little Lies and Moulin Rouge! Another source told the tabloid that Urban is “trying to balance his own life with his daughters’ needs.” He is reportedly in Nashville working on a new album. The announcement that Urban and Kidman were splitting came as a shock to many who had seen their relationship as particularly durable. Kidman was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001, with the couple adopting two children, Isabella, now 33, and Connor, 31.
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Shannon Elizabeth, the actress who appeared in the popular American Pie film franchise, reportedly made more than $1 million on OnlyFans in just a week. Elizabeth, 52, said joining the platform—which is most often used to share adult content behind a paywall—is about reclaiming ownership of her brand. “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans‚” she said, adding that she joined OnlyFans because it allows her to connect with her followers and “just be free.” A source familiar with the matter told Page Six that Elizabeth had made more than half of her money on the content-sharing space from direct messages to OnlyFans users. A source also says the actress will put some of her profits towards her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which supports animal welfare and conservation efforts. In addition to the American Pie movies, Elizabeth also appeared in the 2000 hit Scary Movie as well as a host of other films and TV shows. Earlier this month, she quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert, after five years of marriage.
Titan Submersible Widow Reveals Heartbreaking Way Remains Were Returned
The widow of two victims of the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion is revealing the grim reality of what came after. Christine Dawood told The Guardian she waited nine months to receive the remains of her husband, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and their 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood. “When I say bodies, I mean the slush that was left,” she said. “They came in two small boxes, like shoeboxes.” The U.S. Coast Guard recovered what it could after the Titan submersible imploded in June 2023 during a dive to the Titanic wreck. Dawood said officials warned “there wasn’t much they could find,” with some remains too mixed to separate by DNA—prompting her to accept only what could be definitively identified as her husband and son. After learning the implosion likely killed all five passengers instantly, she said her first reaction was relief. “Thank God… Knowing they didn’t suffer has been so important.” Nearly three years after the tragedy, Dawood said she still struggles with panic attacks and has left her son’s bedroom and husbands study untouched. Looking forward, Dawood says she plans to open a grief and trauma center in their memory.
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A tourist in his 20s has died after being swept off rocks at a popular vacation spot in Western Australia. The man, who was visiting from Southeast Asia, was pulled into the ocean by strong tides at the Injidup Natural Spa, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. After emergency crews recovered his body via jet ski, WA Police Force Superintendent Andy Elliot told the outlet that responders attempted life-saving measures but found him unresponsive, noting he had “limited swimming abilities.” Police confirmed a report will be prepared by the coroner and that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Elliott also urged visitors to heed warning signs posted along the rocks, which are known for dangerous conditions and unpredictable swells. The site has a history of deadly incidents. In 2020, a 23-year-old woman died after being swept off the same rocks, while in 2016, a 25-year-old man—identified by 9News as Matthias Bache—disappeared after jumping into the ocean and was never found.
A murder conviction has been thrown out but only after the accused spent 25 years behind bars. Harry Ruiz’s conviction has been vacated after he served a quarter of a century for the Harlem shooting of Emmanuel Felix, as a judge said prosecutors may have withheld evidence. “I feel like I can finally breathe again,” Ruiz said on Monday, according to ABC News. The 58-year-old was just 25 when he was convicted of second-degree murder for the 1993 shooting and was paroled in 2019. An inquiry opened two years ago after New York City detective Carlos Vasquez became convinced of Ruiz’s innocence, and found payments and housing worth $17,000 to the mom of a 13-year-old girl, who was the only witness. No evidence was found that the payments were disclosed to the defense. Judge Robert Mandelbaum said it was “troubling” that the former assistant district attorney Helen Sturm refused to take part in the reinvestigation. “What do you want me to say? That I feel badly that he was convicted?” Sturm said to ABC. “You don’t get a long sentence like this without evidence,” she said, adding she was confident relevant laws were followed. “Harry Ruiz spent 25 years in prison for a crime he did not commit,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Emmy-nominated actor Sam Neill, 78, has given a dramatic update on his cancer battle. The Jurassic Park star told Australian network 7NEWS that he had been “living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years” when his chemotherapy treatment stopped working. Now, thanks to an alternative treatment to chemo, he is “cancer-free.” “I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out,” the New Zealander said, “Which wasn’t ideal, obviously.” Neill said he then received CAR T-cell therapy, which the CDC says is used “when standard cancer treatments have failed or cancer has relapsed,” and is currently undergoing clinical trials in Australia. “I’ve had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body. This is an extraordinary thing,” Neill, who plays Inspector Campbell in the Netflix and BBC hit Peaky Blinders, added. The CDC explains that in CAR T-cell therapy, “a type of immune system cell called a T-cell is taken from a patient’s blood and altered in the laboratory so it will attack cancer cells.”
A 21-year-old pleaded guilty on Tuesday to plotting a terror attack at an August 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The attacker, an Austrian national referred to as Beren A, was caught thanks to CIA intelligence a day before he could execute his alleged plan to “kill as many people as possible” with knives and homemade explosives. The three Eras Tour shows scheduled at the Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled out of an abundance of caution following the threat. “Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating,” Swift said in an Instagram post two weeks after 195,000 fans, who were slated to attend the shows, had to skip the festivities. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” she added. Beren A, alleged by prosecutors to be aligned with ISIS, faces terror charges and a charge of membership in a terrorist organization. He is also linked to a separate terrorism plot in the Middle East in which he and another person, referred to as Arda K, were plotting simultaneous attacks in Istanbul, Dubai, and Mecca.
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A woman has plunged to her death from her cabin’s balcony aboard a Carnival cruise ship near California’s Catalina Island. Relatives accompanying the passenger raised the alarm with the crew on the Carnival Firenze, the New York Post reported, citing NBC Los Angeles. “All appropriate authorities have been alerted,” a Carnival spokesperson told the broadcaster. “As is customary, law enforcement will board the ship today on Catalina Island to conduct the required investigation.” The woman’s identity and the circumstances of her fall have not been disclosed. The spokesperson added: “Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one.” The 1,061-foot Firenze can carry up to 4,126 guests and 1,425 crew. The death comes a day after a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member went overboard from the Norwegian Breakaway off the Massachusetts coast, sparking a major search about 12 miles from Cape Cod.
Soul legend Tony Wilson, who co-wrote numerous hits as co-founder and bassist of the band Hot Chocolate, has died at age 89. Wilson was born in Trinidad and played with several bands before forming Hot Chocolate with his friend Errol Brown in the late 1960s. The group—which incorporated elements of soul, rock, reggae, and disco—topped the charts in the U.K. for several years before their silver-certified “Emma,” which Wilson co-wrote with Brown, became their first American hit in 1975, reaching no. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, “You Sexy Thing,” also co-written by Wilson and Brown, went platinum in the U.K. and spent several weeks in the U.S. top 10. Those hits made Hot Chocolate the first predominantly Black group from the U.K. to achieve major chart success in America. Also in 1975, Wilson left the band to pursue a solo career and continued releasing music until 1983. His children confirmed on Facebook that he had died over the weekend at his home in Trinidad of unspecified causes.