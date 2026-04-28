Tourist Dies After Being Swept Off Rocks at Famed Sightseeing Spot

A tourist in his 20s has died after being swept off rocks at a popular vacation spot in Western Australia. The man, who was visiting from Southeast Asia, was pulled into the ocean by strong tides at the Injidup Natural Spa, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. After emergency crews recovered his body via jet ski, WA Police Force Superintendent Andy Elliot told the outlet that responders attempted life-saving measures but found him unresponsive, noting he had “limited swimming abilities.” Police confirmed a report will be prepared by the coroner and that the death is not being treated as suspicious. Elliott also urged visitors to heed warning signs posted along the rocks, which are known for dangerous conditions and unpredictable swells. The site has a history of deadly incidents. In 2020, a 23-year-old woman died after being swept off the same rocks, while in 2016, a 25-year-old man—identified by 9News as Matthias Bache—disappeared after jumping into the ocean and was never found.