$500M Russian Superyacht Makes Mystery Hormuz Blockade Run
A Russian-flagged superyacht passed through the Strait of Hormuz unscathed as the key passage remains closed for commercial ships. The $500 million superyacht is owned by Russia’s richest man, Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. The 465-foot multi-deck boat known as Nord left a port in Dubai on Friday and passed through the Strait the following day. It is currently docked in Oman. The Strait has been closed for weeks as a result of Trump’s war with Iran, but Reuters reported that neither Iran nor the U.S. interfered with the Russian vessel. “Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht, as it is a civilian vessel of a friendly country conducting a peaceful transit. The American side also raised no questions regarding the yacht’s movement, as it did not call at Iranian ports and has no connection to Iran,” a source told the outlet. Reuters noted it remains unclear how the superyacht gained permission to travel through the closed waterway. Russia is a longtime ally of Iran and has reportedly been providing intelligence to Iran on U.S. military targets.