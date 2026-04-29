‘A Christmas Story’ Child Star Reveals Why He Switched to Working in Porn

President Donald Trump’s vow to fix America’s housing crunch is in tatters, with the share of non-owners who expect to buy a home falling to a record low. Just one in four non-owners thinks they’ll get on the property ladder within five years, according to a Gallup poll reported by Semafor—the worst figure logged in more than a decade. 28 percent think it could happen within 10 years, while 45 percent see no path to ownership at all. The early-April survey piles pressure on Trump, 79, with voters fretting over the price of fuel, groceries and a shaky jobs market. Although the White House had hailed cheaper mortgages in the spring, the war with Iran has since rattled any sense of stability. Now 67 percent of those polled say bricks-and-mortar is a poor bet—including 55 percent of Republicans and right-leaning independents, alongside 76 percent of Democrats.
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- 1Plans to Buy Homes Hit Record Low Under TrumpEVERYONE’S BROKEA grim Gallup poll lays bare America’s collapsing dreams of home ownership under the 47th president.
- 2Airline Employs Humanoid Robots as Baggage Handlers AI’S THE LIMITThere’s scope for them to take on more roles too.
Shop with ScoutedThis Growth Factor Serum Targets Jowls in Just One WeekLIFT ME UPA next-generation growth factor serum formulated to visibly lift, firm, and smooth—fast and sans irritation.
- 3‘A Christmas Story’ Star on Why He Moved to Working in PornCAREER CHANGE-UPScott Schwartz said he eventually became “the second-highest-paid male performer ever.”
- 4Married Adults Show Lower Cancer Risk Than SinglesTILL DEATH DO US PARTCancer rates were about 68 percent higher in never-married men and 83 percent higher in never-married women.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Spring SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Red Heart sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5At Least Two Dead After Plane Crashes Into BuildingFIREBALL TRAGEDYThe aircraft crashed into a hangar while trying to land, triggering a massive fire.
- 6He-Man Creator Dead at 91MASTER OF HIS UNIVERSEHe dreamed up the muscle-bound action figure after bosses missed out on Star Wars rights.
- 7Billionaire Tries to Save Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’HIPPOCALYPSEThe hippos descend from a small group imported in the 1980s by drug lord Pablo Escobar.
- 8‘Lovers’ Lane Murders’ Suspect Dies in Jail After ArrestUNRESPONSIVEThe suspect in a three-decade-old cold case died before he could face trial.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9$500M Russian Superyacht Makes Mystery Hormuz Blockade RunCOMING THROUGHNeither Iran nor the U.S. interfered with the mega yacht’s movement.
- 10'Stranger Things' Spinoff Renewed for Second SeasonSTAY TUNEDJust last week, it landed in Netflix’s weekly top 10 English-language TV shows.
A major airline is about to use humanoid robots as baggage handlers. Japan Airlines plans to launch a two-year trial at Tokyo’s Haneda airport at the beginning of May. Created by Unitree Robotics in Hangzhou, China, the bots are being used to help address the country’s labor shortage, which is coupled with a surge in inbound tourism. In total, Haneda handles around 60 million passengers a year, and forecasts suggest staff ratios are likely to worsen. Speaking to Kyodo news agency, JAL Ground Service president Yoshiteru Suzuki said the introduction of robots will “inevitably reduce the burden on workers and provide significant benefits to employees.” Humans will still perform safety tasks, Suzuki said. The robots will instead focus on handling cargo on the tarmac, with plans to eventually clean aircraft cabins. Japan has an aging population, which is contributing to a shrinking workforce. Meanwhile, the Japan National Tourism Organization says there were seven million visitors to Japan in January and February alone this year.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.
According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.
PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.
‘A Christmas Story’ Child Star Reveals Why He Switched to Working in Porn
The former child actor Scott Schwartz is providing new details about why he switched to working in the adult film industry. “I did it for the paycheck. I was the second-highest-paid male performer ever,” he said, revealing that John Wayne Bobbitt, who became famous after his wife Lorena sliced off his penis, was the highest-paid performer.. Schwartz, 57, is best known for his non-adult roles in A Christmas Story and the Richard Pryor comedy The Toy. He also appeared in more than 100 commercials as a kid. But he said after his voice dropped he could no longer get the roles he once did. Schwartz then left Hollywood and toured as a roadie for a buddy of his in the adult film industry, but soon found himself broke after returning to Los Angeles. That’s when the idea clicked. “I ended up doing several on-camera, what they call non-sex roles in adult films,” he recalled. “They’re willing to pay $300 a day, I need rent money. Okay, fine, I’m not hurting anybody, I’m not going to jail.” After transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role as a cameraperson for the films, he then made the leap to full adult actor mode, starring in the special Scotty’s X-Rated Adventure. Schwartz noted how unusual it was for someone of his stature in the acting world to make the transition to adult film, calling himself “Gilligan alone on the island.”
Married adults are significantly less likely to develop cancer than their single counterparts, according to a large U.S. study analyzing more than 4 million cases. Researchers found cancer rates were about 68 percent higher among men who had never married and roughly 83 percent higher among never-married women. The study, published in Cancer Research Communications, examined data from more than 100 million people across 12 states between 2015 and 2022. The differences were especially stark for preventable cancers linked to infections or behaviors such as smoking and drinking. Unmarried men had five times the rate of anal cancer, while unmarried women had triple the rate of cervical cancer—both linked to HPV. Researchers say married individuals often benefit from stronger financial stability, social support, and greater adherence to cancer treatment, which may contribute to earlier diagnoses and improved survival rates. They also tend to have healthier habits, including lower rates of smoking and alcohol use, and are more likely to seek preventive care. However, experts caution that the association is not universal. “There are unmarried people with social support systems that will replace whatever beneficial effect marriage might be bringing to you,” Paulo Pinheiro, professor of cancer epidemiology, said.
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From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex-positive brand and retailer, recently launched its annual Red Heart Sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent across all categories, from premium vibrators and wands to male maturbators and even lingerie. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is one of the best sales Lovehoney has offered to date.
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At least two people are dead and another is fighting for their life after a plane crashed into a building while trying to land in South Australia. Nine others were injured in the crash, including two in serious condition. The impact triggered a large fire, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air. Injuries include burns and smoke inhalation. The light aircraft crashed into a Flight Training Adelaide hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide’s north shortly after 2.10 p.m. on Wednesday. The plane struck the roof while landing, igniting aviation fuel and damaging the hangar’s sprinkler system. Emergency services, including police, fire crews, and paramedics, rushed to the scene as a large blaze erupted. Authorities confirmed the aircraft was being used for training, but said it was not yet known whether the pilot was a student. Parafield Airport was closed to all traffic as firefighting crews extinguished the blaze. “(This is a) tragic situation for both the pilot and the passenger, also for the local Parafield community,” Chief Inspector Andrew McCracken said. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched an investigation, deploying specialists to examine wreckage and recover evidence.
The man who created He-Man has died at the age of 91 after a long battle with dementia, his wife has confirmed. Mattel toy designer Roger Sweet—the brains behind one of the 80s’ biggest pop culture sensations, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”—was charged with finding Mattel a homegrown smash after the toy giant infamously turned down the chance to manufacture Star Wars merchandise. His death was reported by TMZ, with his wife Marlene telling the celebrity site that her husband died “peacefully” on Tuesday morning at a specialist dementia facility. A GoFundMe page launched to cover his medical bills raised nearly $94,000—smashing its $50,000 target—while Mattel’s foundation chipped in another $5,000. Sweet bulked out an existing Big Jim doll using clay to craft his prototype, with He-Man hitting shelves in 1982, before the animated series launched a year later and ran for 130 episodes. His passing comes ahead of a new live-action “Masters of the Universe” film, starring Nicholas Galitzine, coming to cinemas this summer.
Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani has offered to relocate 80 “cocaine hippos” from Colombia to his wildlife sanctuary, as authorities move to cull the animals. The hippos descend from a small group imported in the 1980s by drug lord Pablo Escobar for his private zoo. Their population has since surged to about 160, threatening local ecosystems. Earlier this month, Colombia approved a plan to kill 80 of the hippos, warning their numbers could reach 500 by 2030, endangering native species in the region. Ambani’s Vantara conservation center in Gujarat has offered to provide lifelong care in a habitat designed to mirror their current environment. “These 80 hippos did not choose where to be born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” Ambani said. These animals “are living, sentient beings, and if we have the capacity to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have the responsibility to try.” Authorities have yet to respond publicly to Ambani’s offer. “In animals I see God, and Vantara is a temple,” Ambani said.
The suspect in a gruesome double murder that went unsolved for decades died in jail just weeks after he was arrested. Floyd William Parrott, 64, was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 25 by officers with the Houston Police Department and the FBI, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with capital murder in connection with the killings of 21-year-old Andy Atkinson and 22-year-old Cheryl Henry, who were found dead inside a car parked in a cul-de-sac with injuries to their necks on Aug. 23, 1990, authorities said. The cold case, known as the “Lovers’ Lane Murders,” went unsolved for nearly 36 years. Parrott was found unresponsive in his Nebraska jail cell on Tuesday before his extradition to Texas to face trial, according to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “We ache for Andy’s and Cheryl’s families who were denied their day in court. Our anger for what Parrott took from them is matched only by our determination to keep going,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “His survivors deserve accountability.”
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.
Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.
In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.
A Russian-flagged superyacht passed through the Strait of Hormuz unscathed as the key passage remains closed for commercial ships. The $500 million superyacht is owned by Russia’s richest man, Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. The 465-foot multi-deck boat known as Nord left a port in Dubai on Friday and passed through the Strait the following day. It is currently docked in Oman. The Strait has been closed for weeks as a result of Trump’s war with Iran, but Reuters reported that neither Iran nor the U.S. interfered with the Russian vessel. “Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht, as it is a civilian vessel of a friendly country conducting a peaceful transit. The American side also raised no questions regarding the yacht’s movement, as it did not call at Iranian ports and has no connection to Iran,” a source told the outlet. Reuters noted it remains unclear how the superyacht gained permission to travel through the closed waterway. Russia is a longtime ally of Iran and has reportedly been providing intelligence to Iran on U.S. military targets.
The Stranger Things saga isn’t over just yet. The hit show’s animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The announcement dropped just days after the series premiered last week. “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading,” the official logline reads. “Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe.” The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz, Braxton Quinney, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elisha Williams, Ben Plessala, Brett Gipson, Jeremy Jordan, and Alessandra Antonelli. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 debuted at the top seven spot last week on Netflix’s weekly top 10 English-language TV chart.