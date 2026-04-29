Billionaire Heir Tries to Save Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’

The man who created He-Man has died at the age of 91 after a long battle with dementia, his wife has confirmed. Mattel toy designer Roger Sweet—the brains behind one of the 80s’ biggest pop culture sensations, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”—was charged with finding Mattel a homegrown smash after the toy giant infamously turned down the chance to manufacture Star Wars merchandise. His death was reported by TMZ, with his wife Marlene telling the celebrity site that her husband died “peacefully” on Tuesday morning at a specialist dementia facility. A GoFundMe page launched to cover his medical bills raised nearly $94,000—smashing its $50,000 target—while Mattel’s foundation chipped in another $5,000. Sweet bulked out an existing Big Jim doll using clay to craft his prototype, with He-Man hitting shelves in 1982, before the animated series launched a year later and ran for 130 episodes. His passing comes ahead of a new live-action “Masters of the Universe” film, starring Nicholas Galitzine, coming to cinemas this summer.
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- 1He-Man Creator Dead at 91MASTER OF HIS UNIVERSEHe dreamed up the muscle-bound action figure after bosses missed out on Star Wars rights.
- 2Billionaire Tries to Save Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’HIPPOCALYPSEThe hippos descend from a small group imported in the 1980s by drug lord Pablo Escobar.
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- 3‘Lovers’ Lane Murders’ Suspect Dies in Jail After ArrestUNRESPONSIVEThe suspect in a three-decade-old cold case died before he could face trial.
- 4$500M Russian Superyacht Makes Mystery Hormuz Blockade RunCOMING THROUGHNeither Iran nor the U.S. interfered with the mega yacht’s movement.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Spring SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Red Heart sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5'Stranger Things' Spinoff Renewed for Second SeasonSTAY TUNEDJust last week, it landed in Netflix’s weekly top 10 English-language TV shows.
- 6Former NFL Player Dies at 35'DEVASTATING LOSS'The defensive end played in 80 games in the NFL throughout his career.
- 7Officials Set Bizarre Speed Limit for Genius ReasonDOUBLE TAKEThe ultra-specific speed limit was designed to grab drivers’ attention.
- 8Titan Submersible Widow Reveals How Remains Were ReturnedDEVESTATING DETAILSAfter nine months of waiting, Christine Dawood says she received the ‘slush’ remains of her son and husband.
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- 9‘American Pie’ Star Made More Than $1M in a Week on OnlyFansTHE WHOLE PIEA source said the actress will put some of her earnings towards her conservation organization.
- 10Chris Brown Welcomes Fourth Child With Fourth Baby Mama‘PUREST LOVE’“It’s very calming,” the hot-headed pop star has said about fatherhood.
Billionaire Heir Tries to Save Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’
Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani has offered to relocate 80 “cocaine hippos” from Colombia to his wildlife sanctuary, as authorities move to cull the animals. The hippos descend from a small group imported in the 1980s by drug lord Pablo Escobar for his private zoo. Their population has since surged to about 160, threatening local ecosystems. Earlier this month, Colombia approved a plan to kill 80 of the hippos, warning their numbers could reach 500 by 2030, endangering native species in the region. Ambani’s Vantara conservation center in Gujarat has offered to provide lifelong care in a habitat designed to mirror their current environment. “These 80 hippos did not choose where to be born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” Ambani said. These animals “are living, sentient beings, and if we have the capacity to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have the responsibility to try.” Authorities have yet to respond publicly to Ambani’s offer. “In animals I see God, and Vantara is a temple,” Ambani said.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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The suspect in a gruesome double murder that went unsolved for decades died in jail just weeks after he was arrested. Floyd William Parrott, 64, was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 25 by officers with the Houston Police Department and the FBI, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with capital murder in connection with the killings of 21-year-old Andy Atkinson and 22-year-old Cheryl Henry, who were found dead inside a car parked in a cul-de-sac with injuries to their necks on Aug. 23, 1990, authorities said. The cold case, known as the “Lovers’ Lane Murders,” went unsolved for nearly 36 years. Parrott was found unresponsive in his Nebraska jail cell on Tuesday before his extradition to Texas to face trial, according to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “We ache for Andy’s and Cheryl’s families who were denied their day in court. Our anger for what Parrott took from them is matched only by our determination to keep going,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “His survivors deserve accountability.”
A Russian-flagged superyacht passed through the Strait of Hormuz unscathed as the key passage remains closed for commercial ships. The $500 million superyacht is owned by Russia’s richest man, Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin. The 465-foot multi-deck boat known as Nord left a port in Dubai on Friday and passed through the Strait the following day. It is currently docked in Oman. The Strait has been closed for weeks as a result of Trump’s war with Iran, but Reuters reported that neither Iran nor the U.S. interfered with the Russian vessel. “Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht, as it is a civilian vessel of a friendly country conducting a peaceful transit. The American side also raised no questions regarding the yacht’s movement, as it did not call at Iranian ports and has no connection to Iran,” a source told the outlet. Reuters noted it remains unclear how the superyacht gained permission to travel through the closed waterway. Russia is a longtime ally of Iran and has reportedly been providing intelligence to Iran on U.S. military targets.
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The Stranger Things saga isn’t over just yet. The hit show’s animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The announcement dropped just days after the series premiered last week. “In the winter of 1985, snow blankets the town and the horrors of the Upside Down are finally fading,” the official logline reads. “Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened. Could it be from the Upside Down? From the depths of Hawkins Lab? Or from somewhere else entirely? Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this new story set in the Stranger Things universe.” The voice cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz, Braxton Quinney, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elisha Williams, Ben Plessala, Brett Gipson, Jeremy Jordan, and Alessandra Antonelli. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 debuted at the top seven spot last week on Netflix’s weekly top 10 English-language TV chart.
NFL defensive end Josh Mauro has died of an undisclosed cause at 35. “With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new - living in the presence of the Lord - we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss,” Mauro’s family said in a statement following his death Thursday. The defensive end was born in Britain before moving to Texas when he was three. He began his football career in high school and continued playing at Stanford University. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after college as a free agent after going undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft. After being released during final roster cuts, Mauro signed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he stayed for four seasons. He later played for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He returned to the Cardinals in 2021 for his final season of pro football.
Drivers in Outagamie County are being told to slow down—with a number that’s hard to ignore. The county’s recycling and solid waste commission in Appleton, Wisconsin, unveiled a new road sign setting the speed limit at a bizarrely precise 17.3 mph, according to the department’s Facebook post. Officials say the hyper-specific number is designed to snap drivers out of autopilot. “Why 17.3? Because it makes you pause. It makes you look twice,” the county wrote, adding that the goal is to force drivers to pay attention on a road heavily used by haulers, contractors, and residents. “Staying alert is key to keeping everyone safe,” the post continued, pitching the sign as a nudge to “slow down, stay aware, and look out for one another.” The quirky tactic comes as traditional methods fall flat. A 2024 study by Minnesota state and local transportation agencies found that simply lowering speed limits does little to curb speeding—prompting officials to try more creative ways to grab drivers’ attention.
The widow of two victims of the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion is revealing the grim reality of what came after. Christine Dawood told The Guardian she waited nine months to receive the remains of her husband, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and their 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood. “When I say bodies, I mean the slush that was left,” she said. “They came in two small boxes, like shoeboxes.” The U.S. Coast Guard recovered what it could after the Titan submersible imploded in June 2023 during a dive to the Titanic wreck. Dawood said officials warned “there wasn’t much they could find,” with some remains too mixed to separate by DNA—prompting her to accept only what could be definitively identified as her husband and son. After learning the implosion likely killed all five passengers instantly, she said her first reaction was relief. “Thank God… Knowing they didn’t suffer has been so important.” Nearly three years after the tragedy, Dawood said she still struggles with panic attacks and has left her son’s bedroom and husbands study untouched. Looking forward, Dawood says she plans to open a grief and trauma center in their memory.
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Shannon Elizabeth, the actress who appeared in the popular American Pie film franchise, reportedly made more than $1 million on OnlyFans in just a week. Elizabeth, 52, said joining the platform—which is most often used to share adult content behind a paywall—is about reclaiming ownership of her brand. “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans‚” she said, adding that she joined OnlyFans because it allows her to connect with her followers and “just be free.” A source familiar with the matter told Page Six that Elizabeth had made more than half of her money on the content-sharing space from direct messages to OnlyFans users. A source also says the actress will put some of her profits towards her charity, the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which supports animal welfare and conservation efforts. In addition to the American Pie movies, Elizabeth also appeared in the 2000 hit Scary Movie as well as a host of other films and TV shows. Earlier this month, she quietly filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Borchert, after five years of marriage.
Controversial pop star Chris Brown, 37, has welcomed his fourth child, his first with influencer Jada Wallace. Wallace, 26, posted black and white photos of her baby bump along with an image of their newborn in a Sunday Instagram post captioned “Purest love💛.” “CONGRATULATIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!” Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, commented below the announcement, revealing that the newest addition to the family is a boy. Brown commented, “❤️ Taurus ♉️ GANG❤️,” hinting that his son was born after April 20. Chris Brown has three other children with previous partners: an 11-year-old daughter with Nia Guzman, a six-year-old son with Ammika Harris, and a four-year-old daughter with Diamond Brown. “It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. It’s very calming. I think I was a lot rambunctious, very hyper as a kid,” the hot-headed singer has previously said about being a father in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.