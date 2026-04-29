Tupac’s Family Estate Drops Bombshell Lawsuit Alleging ‘Conspiracy’

Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday seeking damages against former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis and several other unnamed co-conspirators. The lawsuit alleges a broader conspiracy behind the legendary rapper’s killing, stating, “There remain individuals who were involved in Tupac’s murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes.” The lawsuit cites the 50 Cent-led documentary series on Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and released grand jury transcripts as reasons for believing in the “existence of a broader, more complex conspiracy.” The documentary includes recordings from a 2008 police interview in which Keefe D alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered the former Crips gang leader $1 million to kill Shakur and Suge Knight, following the ongoing feud between West Coast and East Coast rappers. Keefe D is alleged by authorities to have been inside the gunman’s car when Shakur was shot and killed in 1996. He was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in 2023 and has pleaded not guilty. He is currently awaiting trial. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations and is not mentioned by name in the wrongful death lawsuit.