Chaos on Delta Flight as Passenger Tries to Open Door

A passenger on a Delta flight tried to open the plane’s door after getting irate about its delayed departure. The man aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 2879 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport tried to take matters into his own hands on Monday after the flight was delayed for hours. While the plane was on the tarmac, the angry passenger grabbed the aircraft’s landline phone and demanded that he be let off and allowed back to the gate. He then handed the phone to someone before trying to pry open the plane’s door. A spokesperson for Delta told People that the man managed to “partially” open the door, but the plane’s emergency slide “did not deploy.” Video of the incident shows the man arguing with cabin crew and fellow passengers before the captain announced that the plane would return to the gate. “Yeah good idea,” was the man’s response. The irate passenger was removed by security before the plane eventually took off. The flight had been delayed in Atlanta on Monday because of a ground stoppage in Chicago due to severe thunderstorms.