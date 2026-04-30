Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes has canceled and rescheduled upcoming concerts after revealing she is battling a “severe illness” that has left her unable to travel or perform. The 43-year-old said in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday that she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows in Spokane and Seattle, originally scheduled for April 30 and May 1. The concerts will now take place on May 31 in Spokane and June 2 in Seattle. “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote, adding that she is “so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover.” She did not reveal specific details about the illness, but Rimes, best known for How Do I Live, said she is looking forward to returning to the stage “very soon.” The announcement comes weeks after she went viral for footage of a so-called deep jaw release procedure.
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- 1Grammy-Winner Cancels Shows Due to ‘Severe Illness’HOLD THAT NOTEThe singer said she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows.
- 2Passenger Plane Collides With Drone at 3,000 FeetRED AND SHINY“It was so small I couldn’t tell,” the pilot said.
Shop with ScoutedThis Growth Factor Serum Targets Jowls in Just One WeekLIFT ME UPA next-generation growth factor serum formulated to visibly lift, firm, and smooth—fast and sans irritation.
- 3ICE Jail Giant Slipped Trump $1M PAC Donation MONEY TALKSPayment hit MAGA Inc. on the same day GEO Group was frozen out of $426M in new ICE contracts.
- 4‘Orgasmic Meditation’ Company Hunts for Trump PardonBAD TASTEThe company is making moves on behalf of its founder and former head of sales.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s Wonder Balm Is a No-Fuss Blush for 40+ SkinBALM DOT COMPlus, score 50 percent off the bestselling balm for a limited time.
- 5Country Music Star Behind ‘Take This Job and Shove It’ DiesEND OF AN OUTLAW ERAThe singer-songwriter was a deeply controversial figure.
- 6Horrifying Details Emerge of Singer’s Alleged Murder of GirlGRUESOMED4vd has been charged with the murder and sexual abuse of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
- 7Emu Dies From Head Trauma After Wild Storm at Missouri ZooDEADLY ICESome chunks of ice were the size of a softball.
- 8‘Days of Our Lives’ Star's Cause of Death RevealedCAUSE REVEALEDThe ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Starship Troopers’ star died at 57.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9‘Mission: Impossible’ Star, 66, Collapses in L.A. DinerRESTAURANT HORRORThe 66-year-old Golden Globe winner collapsed at his table.
- 10‘Arrested Development’ Star Splits From Model GirlfriendCALLING IT QUITSThe duo were first spotted together less than a year ago.
A commercial airline pilot reported hitting a drone at roughly 3,000 feet while preparing to land, in a near-miss that has prompted a federal investigation. The pilot of United Airlines Flight 1980, a Boeing 737 arriving in San Diego from San Francisco on Wednesday morning, radioed air traffic control after landing to report the possible collision. “It was so small I couldn’t tell,” the pilot said of the object. “It was red ... it was shiny.” The incident occurred on the “base leg” of the approach—the point at which a plane flies perpendicular to the runway before turning to land. Minutes before touchdown, the pilot had already radioed Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control to ask whether a drone was near his position. “Not that I’m aware,” the controller responded. The pilot then reported spotting “a red, small object ... about 1,000 feet below us to our right.” Air traffic control alerted other pilots in the area but received no additional reports. The plane was carrying 48 passengers and six crew members and landed safely. United Airlines said its maintenance team “found no damage after thoroughly inspecting the aircraft.” The FAA said it was investigating. Under federal regulations, drone pilots are prohibited from flying above 400 feet without FAA authorization and must avoid airspace around airports.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.
According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.
PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.
A private prison giant that runs ICE jails handed $1 million to a Donald Trump super PAC the same day it was frozen out of $426 million in new federal contracts, PunchUp and Migrant Insider have revealed. The payment from GEO Reentry Services LLC, a GEO Group subsidiary, was logged by MAGA Inc. on March 9—the same day The Washington Post reported the parent company had been shut out of fresh ICE business. Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern told PunchUp and Migrant Insider that the donation reeked, branding the Trump administration “the most corrupt administration in history” and saying it “makes Richard Nixon look like a Boy Scout.” Federal law bars contractors from donating directly to super PACs, but GEO has long routed cash through subsidiaries that don’t hold government contracts. California Rep. Robert Garcia, a House Oversight Committee ranking member, told the outlets his panel is probing DHS contracting under former Secretary Kristi Noem, 54, and aide Corey Lewandowski, 52, alleging “pay-to-play.” The White House and GEO Group did not respond to a request for comment.
A wellness company is seeking pardons for two of its convicted leaders from President Donald Trump. OneTaste, a San Francisco-based, self-described “orgasmic meditation” company, is seeking pardons for founder and former CEO Nicole Daedone and former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz after they were sentenced to nine and six years in prison respectively for their involvement in a forced labor conspiracy. The pair were convicted in 2025, having been found guilty of coercing employees into performing traumatic and demeaning tasks, including sexual acts, for little or no pay. According to federal records seen by CBS News, the company has submitted pardon applications to the DOJ while also appealing the pair’s convictions. In addition, OneTaste is also seeking to win the support of those close to the president in the hopes of fast-tracking their requests. Rachel Barkow, an NYU law professor, told CBS that these attempts to leverage personal connections to obtain pardons are “of a magnitude that I’ve never seen before,” adding, “We don’t seem to have a functioning clemency process for everyone else who doesn’t have these connections.”
Laura Geller’s Blurring Wonder Balm Is a No-Fuss Blush for 40+ Skin
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As we get older, finding complexion products that don’t betray us becomes increasingly difficult—especially when it comes to blush. Powder formulas often settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches, and exaggerate texture, while overly emollient creams tend to slide off by midday or leave behind a sticky residue. The margin for error gets smaller as we age, and suddenly, products that used to deliver a youthful glow now leave us looking less luminous and more, well… lived-in. Fortunately, Laura Geller has built her eponymous cosmetics brand around solving exactly this problem.
The veteran makeup artist has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to skincare-infused makeup for women over 40, and her Wonder Balm is a prime example. The pigmented balm strikes that elusive balance between makeup and skincare. It delivers a soft, buildable wash of color while acting more like a nourishing face cream than a traditional blush. The finish is quietly dewy, without feeling heavy, imparting a skin-like finish that doesn’t highlight enlarged pores, crepey skin, or fine lines. The lightweight balm melts into the skin like room-temp butter (not Vaseline), diffusing color that actually looks natural—almost as if you just went for a brisk walk on a chilly day or got kissed on the cheek by your new crush.
Reviewers echo these same sentiments. Many note that the formula feels more like skincare than makeup—lightweight, hydrating, and forgiving on drier, more mature complexions. “I just love the creamy texture of Wonder Balm. I have menopausal skin, which is dry—this is perfect as it adds a pop of color and looks hydrated,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another added, “The texture is creamy, but it dries to a silky finish. It was still visible after 12+ hours.”
For anyone tired of blushes that emphasize more than they enhance, Laura Geller’s Wonder Balm is a solid, no-fuss alternative for any age or skin type. For a limited time, score 50 percent off with the code AL50.
Country singer-songwriter David Allan Coe has died at 86, his representative confirmed, calling him a “true outlaw” and “great singer, songwriter and performer.” He died Wednesday afternoon, People reported. Coe rose to prominence in the 1970s outlaw country movement and was known for songs including “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” and “Longhaired Redneck.” He also wrote major hits for others, including Tanya Tucker’s “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)” and Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It.” Throughout his career, Coe remained a deeply controversial figure, drawing sustained criticism for lyrics that included racial slurs and stereotypes, as well as his use of Confederate imagery. Two underground albums released in the late 1970s and early 1980s were particularly condemned for explicit and offensive content. Coe rejected accusations of racism, arguing in later interviews that his work had been mischaracterized. Born in Ohio, he spent much of his youth in correctional facilities before pursuing music in Nashville. Over a decades-long career, he released more than 40 albums.
Singer D4vd allegedly used chainsaws to dismember a 14-year-old girl he is accused of sexually abusing. The gruesome allegations against the murder suspect, real name David Anthony Burke, were submitted in court documents from Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday. D4vd, 21, allegedly stabbed Celeste Rivas Hernandez after the teen threatened to expose the sexual abuse he subjected her to, which began when she was 13 and he was 18. Celeste’s decomposed remains were found in the truck of a Tesla registered to the singer in the Hollywood Hills last September, the day after she would have turned 15. The victim is believed to have been killed in April 2025 after she and D4vd had gotten into an argument. The court document alleges that D4vd wanted to “silence the victim before she ruined his music career” and then stabbed her multiple times and “stood by while she bled out.” After killing the girl, authorities allege that D4vd purchased two chainsaws on Amazon that he used to cut up her body in an inflatable pool. D4vd denies the allegations against him. A hearing in the case, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until late May to allow the defense time to review evidence.
A female emu named Adam has died after the worst hailstorms ever to hit Missouri. Staff at the Dickerson Zoo Park attempted to move their animals inside once the wild storm began Tuesday night. However, zoo spokesperson Joey Powell told the Associated Press that an emu’s natural behavior is to lie down and take cover. Adam, who was 21, died from head trauma, the zoo reported. Oscar, a 17-year-old rhea—a type of flightless bird—was also injured by the hailstones, but after medical attention was recovering on Wednesday morning. Some of the chunks of ice were the size of softballs, with one measuring 4.75 inches. The zoo was closed on Wednesday to repair hail damage and is due to reopen on Thursday. “Some small birds will be off exhibit until skylights are repaired,” the zoo said in an update on social media. “There is still much to be done, but please come visit. Thank you to those who have called or shared encouraging comments. Oscar the rhea is doing well.” The emu is a species of flightless bird native to Australia. It is the tallest native bird on the continent and the second-largest bird in the world, after ostriches. Emus live for 10 to 20 years in the wild but can live for around 35 years in captivity.
Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death has been revealed. The actor, best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, died at 57 on April 19 from a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a death certificate reviewed by People. Pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy were listed as underlying causes on the document. A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage of an artery in the lung, while coagulopathy is a genetic condition where the body’s ability to form blood clots is impaired. His remains were cremated on Tuesday, the outlet reported, citing his death certificate. Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon began acting while attending the University of Southern California, where he also played college football as a tight end for the Trojans. He began his acting career with small roles on shows like Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell before transitioning to his first major role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. Aside from acting, he worked as a producer on multiple films and fronted the band The Sleeping Masses.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.
Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.
In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.
A Mission: Impossible star collapsed at a table in a Los Angeles diner. Ving Rhames, 66, “overheated” on Wednesday but is doing fine, his manager Bradley Kramer told the Daily Beast. A diner at the restaurant told TMZ that Rhames was spotted eating with his family when he collapsed at the table, appearing to be moving in and out of consciousness. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. L.A. City Fire told the outlet that a call for medical aid for a male approximately in his 60s came in at about 1:40 p.m. Kramer assured the Daily Beast that all is well with the star, who has been “working steadily.” Rhames played expert hacker Luther Stickell in all eight Mission: Impossible films, being the only character besides Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to appear consistently throughout the hit franchise. Rhames is also known for several other high-profile roles, including appearances in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and the 90s horror hit Jacob’s Ladder.
Will Arnett has officially split from his model girlfriend, Carolyn Murphy. Arnett and Murphy, who confirmed their relationship in September of last year, broke up a few months ago, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. The duo reportedly had a very mature split, with the tabloid claiming their breakup was simply a case of “two adults whose relationship didn’t work out.” The couple has made many high-profile media appearances together since first being seen at New York Fashion Week last fall. Rumors of their split began after Murphy didn’t attend the Oscars with Arnett in March, right after they attended the Golden Globes together in January. This isn’t Arnett’s first go-around dealing with a public breakup. The comic actor has previously been romantically linked to model Alessandra Brown, with whom he shares one son, and actress Penelope Ann Miller, who he was married to for one year. He was also married to Amy Poehler for nine years before their 2012 separation; they share two children. Murphy was previously married to Jake Schroeder, with whom she shares one adult child. Representatives for Arnett and Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.