Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab After Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’

Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into a rehab facility, following a DUI arrest last month.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested on March 4 in Ventura, California on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She is due to appear in court on May 4.

Her representatives confirmed to Variety and People that Spears had admitted herself for treatment.

Website Celebrity Intelligence, which broke the story, claimed the admission is to treat “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders” and that Spears traveled to the secret facility by private jet.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty

The site also quoted a source close to the Toxic hitmaker as saying the arrest was a turning point after a turbulent decade.

“This situation served as a wake-up call,” the source said. “She acknowledges that her behavior has not been healthy and genuinely wants to seek help.”

Another source told TMZ that people close to the star had been urging her to seek help and that Spears “realizes she hit rock bottom.” Her sons Sean Preston, 20 and Jayden James, 19 are said to be supportive of the move.

Spears was released from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021 that controlled her life, fortune and freedom. It came after her plight was highlighted by fans using the #freebritney campaign.

#FreeBritney activists protest during a rally held in conjunction with a hearing on the future of Britney Spears' conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Her family placed the superstar in the restrictive situation after several public breakdowns. She still continued to tour and record during the conservatorship, generating millions.

Spears documented long-running problems with her family in her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me, released in 2023, for which she was reportedly paid $12 million.

In February, Spears sold the rights to her music to the publishing company Primary Wave for $200 million. Her last album release was 2016’s Glory, while she released a duet called Hold Me Closer with Elton John in 2022.

Spears has suggested she has no desire to return to making music or touring again, with her last live show in 2018. In January, she posted, then deleted, that she “will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons” but randomly said she may consider touring in Australia “very soon.”

Singer Britney Spears and her sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline in 2013. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The singer has enjoyed increased contact with her sons this year, including featuring on her Instagram. Their father, Kevin Federline, released his own memoir You Thought You Knew last October.

In the book, he said he believed it was “time to sound the alarm” on her behavior.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour,” Federline wrote. “Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”