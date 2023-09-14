CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears Reportedly Dating Her Fired Housekeeper
Fresh off her divorce from Sam Asghari last month, Britney Spears is reportedly dating a new man: her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz. Sources told Page Six that Soliz, 37, was previously fired from his duties—which consisted of cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash—due to his criminal history, but the pair started getting close last month after the divorce. According to Page Six, Soliz’s criminal record consists of multiple convictions, including felony possession of a firearm just last year. While the Daily Mail reported on Thursday that the pair’s “short fling” already appeared to be over, Page Six insisted it was very much still on.