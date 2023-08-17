Britney Spears After Divorce News: ‘Buying a Horse Soon’
BACK IN THE SADDLE
Within hours of bombshell reports breaking on Wednesday that Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari had filed for divorce, the singer shared a bizarre post on Instagram ignoring the news in favor of talking about her unbridled excitement for purchasing a horse. “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!!” Spears captioned a photo of her riding a horse on a beach. “So many options it’s kinda hard !!!” Comments were disabled on the post, which came after outlets said her third husband had filed divorce papers after just 14 months of marriage amid a row involving cheating allegations. On Thursday, TMZ reported that sources close to Spears said Asghari was now “fully out of her life” after moving into his own place ahead of the divorce filing. The outlet claimed she is also now “estranged from her entire family” after the recently rebuilt relationship with her mother “soured again,” with the pair no longer speaking.