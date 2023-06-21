Britney Spears Says She Met Up With Her Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn
‘MISSED YOU’
Britney Spears says she reunited with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The singer, 41, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing her dancing on a boat. The caption indicated that she’d gone to the set of Zoey 102, the reboot of Jamie Lynn’s sitcom Zoey 101. “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week,” Britney wrote, saying she’d been on vacation with her husband Sam Asghari. “I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!” Her heartfelt post came after a Daily Mail report cited an unnamed source claiming that Britney’s mom, Lynne, had been “begging Britney to make amends with her sister.” Last month, Britney posted to say that she’d met up with her mother for the first time in three years.