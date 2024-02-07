Britney Spears Shares Photo With A-List Actor She Forgot She Made Out With

Britney Spears revealed a ton of secrets and juicy tidbits in her recent memoir The Woman In Me, but she apparently left one particular story out.

The pop superstar never mentioned her make out session with an A-list actor—a piece of gossip she said Wednesday that she’d forgotten had ever happened.

The A-lister in question? None other than Ben Affleck.

In a post on her now private Instagram account, the singer shared a throwback picture of her, Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago,” Spears wrote in the caption. He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!!”

She teased that there was more to the story, but declined to share further details.

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl,” the caption read.

Spears’ book covered a number of her relationships, including her contentious split with Justin Timberlake, and her hook-ups with actor Colin Farrell.

In Affleck’s case, however, it wasn’t so “Hard To Forget Ya.”