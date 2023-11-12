Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photo of First Meeting With ‘Girl Crush’ Taylor Swift
LEGENDS ON LEGENDS
Britney Spears took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweet story of how she first met fellow pop star Taylor Swift. During a tour in the early 2000s, Spears said she got a knock on her door from her manager’s assistant. “I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you,” her manager told her, she wrote. That girl was Swift. “We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation,” she said, sharing a photo of the two. “Girl crush,” she added. In true Britney fashion, Spears also used the post to settle a score with her mother. “I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up,” she wrote.