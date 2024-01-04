Britney Spears Shoots Down Rumors of a Music Comeback

CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears on Wednesday shot down speculation she might mount a comeback with a new album, clarifying that while she continues to write new music, the songs are for others. “I will never return to the music industry !!!” Spears, who last released an album in 2016, said in a post to Instagram. “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way.” Spears added that the rumors that her tell-all memoir The Woman in Me was released without her permission were “far from the truth.” Page Six reported earlier Wednesday that songwriters Charli XCX and Julia Michaels had been chosen to write songs for Spears’ 10th album.