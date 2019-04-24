Britney Spears Tells Fans ‘All Is Well’ After Mental Health Rumors

Pop icon Britney Spears told fans in an Instagram message on Tuesday that “all is well,” addressing mounting rumors about her mental health that have spread across social media in recent weeks. The “Stronger” singer posted a video to let her 21.7 million followers know that she’s doing “what’s best at the moment” and would like a “little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.” The 37-year-old added that her family “has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately,” noting that they have received “death threats.” People magazine reported earlier this month that the artist was seeking an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” after checking into a facility. At the time of that story, Spears posted a photo about self-care on Instagram with the caption, “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’”