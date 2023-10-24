Britney Spears’ Bombshell Memoir Is Out—and It’s 40% Off
The time has come: Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, is finally available for sale—and, unsurprisingly, it’s already climbed to the top spot on Amazon’s bestsellers list just hours after being released. The pop star’s tell-all has been dominating headlines for weeks thanks to exclusive excerpts obtained and released by People earlier in the month. The selected excerpts covered a wide range of topics, detailing everything from her contentious conservatorship, her relationship (and alleged abortion) with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, and the “drug of choice” that powered her partying days with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan back in the early aughts.
Now, fans can finally get their hands on the juicy memoir in its entirety—and at a major discount on Amazon. Right now, the hardcover copy of The Woman In Me is 30 percent off, and the audiobook, narrated by Oscar-winner Michelle Williams, is currently 10 percent off of the MSRP. The memoir is available on Kindle and audio format from Audible, but you’ll have to pay full price.
