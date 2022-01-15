Britney to Sister Jamie Lynn: ‘Just Know I Love You’
SISTERLY LOVE
Britney Spears has aired a few more of her thoughts to her sister, Jamie Lynn, in an ongoing and highly public spat between the two. This time, however, Britney wants to make sure her sis knows she loves her. In response to Jamie Lynn’s outspoken claims that Britney has at times been “erratic” and “paranoid,” Britney claimed in a Twitter thread that she has been hurt by her sister and wishes Jamie Lynn would have her back. She also acknowledged that she too has said “some harsh things,” but added that she wishes her sister better understood her own point of view, claiming that her father was always way harder on her than Jamie Lynn. Spears stated that under her past conservatorship, she was, in some ways, treated worse than prisoners on death row. To conclude, she iterated her love for her sister, stating, “just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!”