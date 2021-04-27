Britney Spears Will Personally Address the Court at Her Next Conservatorship Hearing
PIECE OF ME
Britney Spears will address the court next month at a hearing on the conservatorship over her $60 million estate. Samuel D. Ingham, her attorney, told Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, “Britney wants to address the court directly.” Her father, Jamie Spears, has been a conservator of her estate since 2008, making all of her medical and financial decisions, and its sole conservator from 2019 to November of last year. Spears’ attorneys filed to remove him in August, and a judge ruled in November that a financial institution, Bessemer Trust, be appointed co-conservator. Fans have called for the conservatorship to end under the hashtag #FreeBritney, and a documentary released earlier this year, Framing Britney Spears, reignited interest in the case.