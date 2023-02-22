Britney Spears Worries Fans With Bizarre Instagram Video
IS THAT AN ACCENT?
Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans after posting a bizarre video to Instagram in which she makes little sense. She begins the post by donning an odd accent while showing off dresses—and tells fans not to call the cops if she shuts down her account. Spears posted the video Tuesday night after pushing back on a TMZ report that alleged those closest to her had planned an intervention due to her alleged mental health and substance abuse issues. In the new clip, which is less than a minute, Spears begins by claiming she made a dress—immediately before thanking a company for sending her the dress. Her message is haphazard and difficult to follow, as Spears then dances with the dress and subsequently pivots to a message to her fans: “So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops.” She then yells: “Never be a roller coaster,” before repeating the phrase and running in and out of camera. Her caption is equally nonsensical: “Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”