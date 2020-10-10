CHEAT SHEET
Brittany Smith Pleads Guilty to Murdering Her Alleged Rapist
'SHE WAS SCARED'
An Alabama woman whose case drew national attention pleaded guilty Friday to murdering the man she said raped her. Under her plea deal, Brittany Smith was sentenced to 18 months in jail, 18 months of house arrest, and 18.5 years of probation. “My baby girl doesn’t deserve this,” Smith’s mother, Ramona McCallie, told AL.com. Smith, a 32-year-old mother of four, said acquaintance Todd Smith choked and sexually assaulted her and then attacked her brother when he came to her aid—forcing her to shoot him. The courts ruled against her “Stand Your Ground” defense and she could have faced life in prison if convicted at trial. “She was scared,” her boyfriend said.