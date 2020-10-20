Woman Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist: Guilty Plea Was ‘Lesser of Two Evils’

Read it at AL.com
Brittany Smith, the Alabama mom who killed her alleged rapist, is speaking out about her decision to suddenly plead guilty to a murder charge, calling it the “lesser of two evils.” In a jailhouse interview, the 32-year-old told AL.com that it was too risky to roll the dice at trial and face a possible life sentence for the 2017 shooting. Instead, she was sentenced to 20 years, most of which is suspended. “I’m not a murderer but when it’s the lesser of two evils what can you do?” Smith said. “This is gonna be in my past soon. It’s gonna be behind me. It’s a good feeling. After the rough waters, smooth sailing.”