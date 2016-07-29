‘Broad City’s’ Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer Get Historical for Hillary on ‘Colbert’

To mark the historic occasion of Hillary Clinton accepting the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday, Stephen Colbert welcomed Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer from Comedy Central’s Broad City to his special post-DNC live show. But first, he shared the news with two female delegates from the Second Continental Congress, appearing live via satellite from July 4, 1776.

When he told them that the United States finally has its first female presidential nominee from a major party, Jacobson’s character said, “Well, butter my bonnet! That is incredible! I’m going to celebrate by making a meal for my husband, and then cleaning it up immediately!

“You hear that, Ben Franklin? Women are on top! And not just your French whores!” Glazer’s added.

But when Jacobson excitedly said, “I can’t believe that in the year 1816 we finally have a female president!” Colbert corrected her. As he explained, it’s actually the year 2016. “Get the butter out of the barn!” Glazer said. “Are you telling me it takes us 240 years to get a female president?” Well, no, Colbert corrected them again, she’s only the nominee.

Quoting the “All men are created equal” section of the Declaration of Independence, they quickly realized their mistake. “You knew that was supposed to mean ‘all people,’ right?” Glazer asked.

“Well, we figured it out eventually,” Colbert said.

Back in May, Clinton herself appeared on an episode of Broad City in an unsubtle attempt to reach the show’s young demographic, which were Feeling the Bern during the primaries.

“Regardless of where we stand—and we love Hillary—Hillary is such an iconic figure,” Jacobson said at the time. When the pair appeared as themselves in the next segment of The Late Show, she added, “I don’t think you could watch tonight and this week full of these amazing speeches and not feel she is just the best candidate.”

“We don’t support hillary just because she’s a woman and if you don’t support hillary, that doesn’t mean you’re not a feminist either,” Glazer told Colbert.

But personally, she said, “I’m heading for the Hills.”