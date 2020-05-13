CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Awakens From Coronavirus Coma
GREAT NEWS
Read it at NBC News
Broadway actor Nick Cordero awoke Tuesday from a coma induced during his fight with the new coronavirus. According to his wife Amanda Kloots, the 41-year-old actor is able to respond to doctor’s commands, a sign his mental function is returning. Kloots said on Instagram, “It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy.” Doctors amputated Cordero’s leg April 18 due to blood clots caused by the medications used to fight COVID-19 symptoms, and days later he went into septic shock. His stay in the intensive care unit has lasted more than 40 days.