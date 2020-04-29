Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Went Into Septic Shock While Battling Coronavirus, Wife Says
Broadway actor Nick Cordero, already intubated as he battles the coronavirus in a weeks-long medically induced coma, went into septic shock Monday as the result of a separate lung infection, according to his wife. Amanda Kloots said Tuesday via her Instagram Stories that the 41-year-old Tony nominee took a turn for the worse this week: “We had kind of a rough day yesterday. Nick ended up getting an infection in his lungs that went into his blood, so he went into a little bit of a septic shock.” Doctors “cleaned out his lungs” and put him on antibiotics as well as blood pressure medication to relieve the shock, she said. The new infection “came out of nowhere” after days of apparent recuperation on Cordero’s part, according to Kloots, but he had since reached a degree of stability. Cordero has been in treatment for COVID-19 since March 31, and his right leg was amputated April 18 due to dangerous blood clots.