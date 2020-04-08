Broadway Shutdown Extended Until June 7 at the Earliest Due to Coronavirus
Broadway will remain closed down until June 7 at the earliest. Making the announcement Wednesday, Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said: “Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals. Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together.”
Refunds will be available for performances booked through June 7. On March 12, Governor Andrew Cuomo had originally announced Broadway would stay shut down until April 13. The announcement of the extension of the shutdown Wednesday was inevitable, as New York City continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the U.S. The financial hardship of Broadway workers was partially alleviated last month in a short-term deal hammered out between the Broadway League and unions; now more talks will be necessary to discuss longer-term solutions.
So far, big-ticket shows including Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Hangmen had canceled their Broadway runs, with the productions of non-profit organizations moved to later seasons. This year’s Tony Awards has also been postponed.