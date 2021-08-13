CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Broadway Star Laura Osnes Booted From Hamptons Show Over Vaccine Refusal
UNVAXXED, UNEMPLOYED
Read it at Page Six
Broadway singer Laura Osnes has been fired from a musical in the Hamptons because she refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Page Six reports. Osnes, a two-time Tony nominee, was cast to perform in a one-night production of Crazy for You in East Hampton’s Guild Hall at the end of August. The venue requires staff and actors be vaccinated, however, and when pressed by fellow performers on her vaccination status, Osnes reportedly proclaimed she didn’t trust the vaccines. The Guild Hall’s artistic director told Page Six, “We’re sorry not to have Laura on this. We will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.” Osnes declined to comment.