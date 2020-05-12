Broadway Theaters to Remain Closed Until at Least September
Broadway’s 41 theaters will remain closed until at least September, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the arts and entertainment industry is included in the last phase of his reopening plan, the Broadway League announced Tuesday. The trade organization said that all tickets should be either refunded or exchanged for all shows leading up to September 6. “As we’ve been put in phase four of the governor’s plan, we felt that Sept. 6 was a reasonable distance of time for refunds and exchanges, while we fully understand that we may not be back at that time,” said Charlotte Martin, the league’s president. “Broadway will be back when the governor tells us it’s safe to be back—we’re working closely with his office and with experts to know when that will be.” Broadway theaters shuttered on March 12 when the governor began to restrict gatherings amid the spreading coronavirus.