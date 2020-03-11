Broadway Usher Tests Positive for Coronavirus: NYT
An usher who worked at two Broadway theaters in New York City recently tested positive for coronavirus, The New York Times reports. The diagnosis has reportedly prompted a rush to clean the buildings and inform the public, as 31 musicals and plays are currently open. The usher reportedly worked at the revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at the 766-seat Booth Theater and performances of “Six,” a new musical about the wives of Henry VIII, at the 1,031-seat Brooks Atkinson Theater. The usher is now quarantined, but it's unclear when their symptoms began showing. Their current medical condition is also unclear. Both shows are scheduled to go on Wednesday night, and the Shubert Organization—which operates the Booth Theater—reportedly deep-cleaned the building.