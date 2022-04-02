Broadway’s ‘Macbeth’ Cancels Performances After Daniel Craig Tests Positive for COVID-19

Read it at People
Following only four days of previews, Macbeth on Broadway canceled its Saturday performances after Daniel Craig, who stars as the Scottish king, tested positive for COVID-19. The highly anticipated show, also starring Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth, announced Saturday that its matinee and evening performances at the Longacre Theatre were canceled following Craig’s positive test. Craig’s role as the regicidal king is his first performance since No Time to Die, which concluded his fourteen-year run as James Bond. It is unclear when the play will resume after Saturday.