Broadway’s Playbill Exits Twitter Because of ‘Hate, Negativity, and Misinformation’
CURTAIN DOWN
Playbill, the company best known for the distinctive programs handed to theater audiences, is leaving Twitter because of the “hate” and “misinformation” it says has been unleashed since Elon Musk took control of the social media platform. Philip S. Birsh, Playbill chairman and CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh made the announcement in a final tweet to Playbill’s more than 412,000 followers, adding the 138-year-old Playbill had “always strived to be a constant source of support for the entire theater community... Our core values have always centered around community, kindness, collaboration, inclusion, and truth. In recent weeks, Twitter, Inc. has greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation. As a respected news outlet for the Broadway community, we feel we can no longer continue to utilize a platform where the line between actual news and insidious rhetoric has become blurred beyond recognition.”
Playbill, whose magazines are handed out in all Broadway theaters, most Off-Broadway theaters, regional theaters, and fine arts institutions in over 24 cities across the country, said Playbill.com would continue as a website. After closing all its Twitter accounts Friday, Playbill’s participation on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok would remain under review, the company said. The statement added: “Regardless of blue or gray checkmarks, if you see a tweet from a Twitter account that contains our name, please understand that it is not us. This decision reflects the standards that we hold dear at Playbill.”