Brock Turner Files to Appeal Rape Convictions

Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer who served a mere three months in jail after being convicted of raping an unconscious woman, is seeking to overturn his convictions, NBC News reports. Turner’s legal team filed a 172-page appeal in a California court Friday, calling the trial against him “fundamentally unfair.” The appeal claims Turner was deprived of due process and a fair trial due to the excessive media attention surrounding the case and other factors. Turner had faced up to 14 years in prison in his 2016 trial on three felony counts of sexually assaulting a woman on campus. Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to only six months in jail, however, and he was released last September after serving half the term.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED