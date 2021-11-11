Marching Band Accuses Rival of Hurling Racist, Homophobic Slurs at Halftime

Read it at NBC10 Boston
Students at a Massachusetts high school claim they were verbally abused during a football game last Friday. Members of Brockton High School’s marching band and halftime performance group said that they were harassed with racial and homophobic slurs by students at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood. One former Xaverian teacher, who chose to remain anonymous, told NBC10 Boston that she was not surprised by the harassment claims and that “there were problems with racism at different levels.” In a statement, officials at Xaverian said the “allegations are profoundly troubling” and the “behavior is contrary to our Xaverian values, mission and all that we strive for as a school community.”