Brokaw Released from Hospital

NBC correspondent Tom Brokaw has been released from the hospital Thursday after being rushed to the hospital in Charlotte, N.C., earlier in the day. NBC News president Steve Capus said Brokaw is in “great health,” and Brokaw tweeted the whole incident was the result of an Ambien. The former Nightly News anchor was reportedly transported to a hospital after an appearance on Morning Joe. An MSNBC spokesperson confirmed the incident to TVNewser. “On the set of Morning Joe this morning, Tom Brokaw felt light-headed,” the spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, he was taken to a hospital and is being evaluated.” Brokaw later assuaged his fans' fears, tweeting, “All is well Early AM I mistakenly took a half dose of Ambien and made less sense than usual. Made a better comeback than Giants ...”
