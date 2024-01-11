Broke Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Representing Herself in Court: Report
PRO SE
Ghislaine Maxwell is hard up for funds—so much so that she’s been forced to represent herself as she tries to recoup legal fees from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, according to court documents first reported by The Daily Mail. The disgraced socialite has taken to writing up her own legal filings from prison on a typewriter, according to the British tabloid. She filed the lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in 2020, and is currently serving out her 20-year prison sentence in Tallahassee, Florida. In a letter written by Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker explained that she has “no access to a computer” so everything must be filed through the mail. Maxwell tried to send a letter to the court saying she would be representing herself on May 18, but the letter did not arrive until Oct. 3, the Mail reported. She has requested a stay until she can retain new counsel.