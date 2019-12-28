Bronx Man Dies After Being Beaten for $1 on Christmas Eve
A 60-year-old man beaten while trying to defend his partner in a $1 robbery outside a McDonald’s in the Bronx has died. Juan Fresnada was leaving the fast-food restaurant with his partner on Christmas Eve when a group of men attacked, according to police. Surveillance video shows a man grabbing another man’s shirt, before swinging him to the ground and hitting him. Two other men are seen joining the attacker, and, according to police, eventually take $1 from the victim before fleeing the scene. NBC New York reports that multiple people, cars, and an MTA bus appear to drive by the man with no one stopping to check on him. Byron Caceres, Fresnada’s partner, said in an interview with the New York Daily News that Fresnada tried to protect him and told him to run to safety. He said he was unable to summon help because he doesn’t have a cellphone.