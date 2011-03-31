Bronx Zoo Cobra Found

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Rest easy, New York, the escaped cobra is safe and sound. The Bronx Zoo’s Egyptian cobra that disappeared from its cage six days ago was found “coiled, sort of secluded in a dark corner” a couple hundred feet from its enclosure, says zoo director Jim Breheny. It was captured by a zoo employee using “special tongs.” During the search, zoo officials insisted the snake wouldn’t go far, being uncomfortable in open spaces and not suited to Northeastern winters. The adolescent cobra meanwhile became a celebrity after the Twitter account @BronxZoosCobra reported on its imaginary escapades around New York. “Donald Trump is thinking about running for president?!” read one example. “Don't worry, I'll handle this. Where is Trump Tower exactly?”