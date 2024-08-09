Brooke Schofield and Alix Earle Knocked Down in Same Week as Racist Posts Emerge

It’s been a bad week for social media influencers who’ve uploaded racist and derogatory posts online, and a tiresome week for those affected by their words.

Two modelesque TikTok creators, Brooke Schofield and Alix Earle, are under fire for previous posts they made years ago that have resurfaced this week. Schofield, who boasts 2.2 million followers on TikTok, has issued three apologies to address several posts she made as a teenager, including when she defended George Zimmerman’s killing of Trayvon Martin, a Black 17-year-old whose death in 2012 sparked the start of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She co-hosts the podcast Canceled with YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who was temporarily knocked off her internet throne in 2020 after her racist behavior was exposed following the death of George Floyd.

The podcaster’s tour will still proceed as planned this fall. Schofield’s following took a slight hit on Wednesday following Tuesday’s additional apology video, but remains relatively the same, according to insights from SocialBlade.

Earle, a lifestyle creator with 7.1 million followers on TikTok, is remaining silent after several posts resurfaced from ASKfm in 2014 that appear to show Earle responding to her friends’ questions using the n-word.

Neither TikToker immediately responded to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Like Schofield, Earle is a podcaster and she hasn’t slowed down on making content since the allegations resurfaced on Monday.

Cameron Kira, an African American TikTok creator, posted a viral video last year in which she called out white creators for never losing significant popularity or long-term opportunities after their racist comments are exposed.

She republished last year’s video with an overlaid clip of her drinking out of a cup, metaphorically “spilling tea” while tagging Schofield.

“Your favorite white creator just had their racist tweets released and what’s funny about that statement is… I could say that statement every single year from now until the day I die and it will always be applicable because it happens every single year.”