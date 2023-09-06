Brooklyn Beckham and Nikola Peltz Settle Wedding Planner Feud
‘FRUITFUL LIFE TOGETHER’
Is there anything more cringeworthy than ridiculously privileged nepo babies getting litigious over a wedding ceremony? Thankfully, our long international nightmare is over. Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham (son of David) and Nikola Peltz (daughter of a billionaire) have reportedly decided to settle their lawsuits, filed by Peltz’s father, Nelson, in Dec. 2022 against the planners of the April 2022 Palm Beach wedding. The wedding planners countersued, saying Nelson failed to return a deposit of $159,000 after the planners were fired days before the ceremony. Nicola and her mother Claudia then filed another motion in March requesting to be taken out of any further legal disputes. On Wednesday, however, a joint statement to People read: “The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design [Events] should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”