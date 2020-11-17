Brooklyn Funeral Home That Put Bodies in U-Hauls, Unrefrigerated Rooms Shuttered
‘egregious violations’
A Brooklyn funeral home that stored bodies in U-Haul trucks and unrefrigerated rooms in its chapel during the height of the coronavirus pandemic has been shut down permanently, according to the Wall Street Journal. Authorities shuttered Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services after discovering the bodies in April. In May, The Daily Beast reported that one mourner discovered stacks of bodies on the floor of the home while at his grandfather’s funeral. Cleckley was fined $68,00 and stripped of his funeral director license and mortuary’s registration for what the state attorney called “egregious violations” and “gross misconduct.” Cleckley’s lawyer said it was outrageous to ruin his career over “the worst week of the worst outbreak that we’ve seen in our lifetimes.”