Brothers Killed by NC Train While Paying Homage to Other Brother Killed by Train
GUT-WRENCHING
Two men in Charlotte were struck and killed Tuesday by a light rail train at a railroad crossing while holding a memorial for their brother killed in the same location. The disturbingly similar tragedy involved brothers Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Tiquiram Us, 20, who were paying homage to their brother Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was killed by a LYNX light rail train on July 26. The train stopped after striking both men but they died at the scene, according to police. The Charlotte Area Transit System claims all safety measures were in effect and police are asking for the public’s help in piecing together what happened. The transit agency has been plagued by accidents on its 14-year-old light rail line. A women died after her car was struck by a train at a rail crossing in 2017.