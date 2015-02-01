Brown in Medically Induced Coma

After being found facedown and unresponsive in a bathtub full of water, Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston, has been placed in a medically induced coma, sources said to CNN. Brown, 21, was found Saturday morning in her townhouse outside Atlanta by a man identified as her husband. According to a police spokeswoman, it is currently being treated as a medical incident and investigators have found nothing to indicate it was drug or alcohol-related.