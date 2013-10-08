Bruce and Kris Jenner Separate

CHEAT SHEET
Double the reality show opportunities. After 22 years of marriage—many of which have been publically broadcast into your living room—Bruce and Kris Jenner have official separated and are living apart. "We are much happier this way," they told E! News, saying they "will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority." Rumors about marriage troubles have been flying for months, but until now the couple has denied them. The couple have reportedly been separated for a year, but divorce papers have yet to be filed.