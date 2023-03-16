Bruce Campbell Boots Heckler From ‘Evil Dead Rise’ SXSW Screening
NOT WELCOME
The original Ash Williams was not having it with the heckler at Evil Dead Rise’s premiere. During a panel discussion following the film’s lively premiere South by Southwest screening at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, an audience member shouted, “This movie fucking sucks!” Bruce Campbell, who starred in several franchise installments and executive-produced the new film, eventually shot back, “What are you doing here? Get the fuck out of here.” Variety reports that SXSW staff had initially approached the man after he fell asleep in the theatre with his legs propped up. As the audience member shouted, he reportedly threw an empty popcorn bucket into the air. Campbell interjected as the attendee left his seat in the balcony, to thunderous applause. “I don’t get it,” producer Robert Tapert reportedly added. “He waited all the way through the credits.”