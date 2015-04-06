Bruce Jenner to Speak April 25

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
Bruce Jenner will finally get his turn to speak. ABC News announced that Diane Sawyer will interview the former Olympic champion on April 25. Sawyer will discuss his reported transition from male to female as well as a recent car accident in Malibu, California, that left seven people injured and one woman dead. It will be the first sit-down television interview in which Jenner will openly discuss his future, which has been the subject of speculation for years.