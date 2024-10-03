Bruce Springsteen Calls Trump ‘Dangerous’ In Video Endorsing Harris
BORN IN THE U.S.A.
Legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen is making his political position known and throwing his support behind Kamala Harris in a new Instagram video. In the video message posted to his account Thursday, the “Born to Run” singer addresses his followers in a flannel shirt while sitting at a diner counter. “I’m supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president and opposing Donald Trump and J.D. Vance,” Springstreen says at the start of the video. “Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way,” he adds. He goes on to praise the good things America stands for and underscores his Harris support by calling Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.” According to the singer, Trump “doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history of what it means to be deeply American.” He likes Harris and Walz’s plan for the country and says it’s the America he’s “been consistently writing about for 55 years.”